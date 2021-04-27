Boardman man reports robbery by women he met at local bar

The man said he let them suspects inside but tried kicking them out after one of the women came out of his bathroom smoking what appeared to be a "crack pipe"

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman man told police that he was robbed in his apartment by two women that he met at a local bar.

The victim reported the robbery at his Tod Avenue apartment on Monday night.

He said one hour earlier, he had allowed two acquaintances to come into his apartment. He said he had previously met them at a local bar and they had given him a ride home in the past.

Around 9:45 p.m. Monday, the women knocked on his door, wanting to “hang out,” the man told police. He said he let them inside but tried kicking them out after one of the women came out of his bathroom smoking what appeared to be a “crack pipe.”

He said when he opened his apartment door to let the women outside, a man with a gun came inside and pointed the gun at him. He told police that the women then began going through the rooms of his apartment.

At one point, according to the report, the men were involved in a struggle over the gun and the victim was able to grab it. He said the man then bit his arm and ran out of the apartment with the two women.

Police said the man showed them the gun that was left behind. He reported that his wallet was stolen during the incident, as well as $900 in cash from his bedroom drawer.

He was unsure of what else was taken as the apartment was ransacked.

He told police that he didn’t immediately call them after the robbery because he first called his brother and then may have fallen asleep, the report stated.

Police reported finding a hotel room key on the floor of the apartment. The man told police that he didn’t know if the key belonged to the suspects or a friend who had been at his apartment earlier who had been staying at a hotel.