Boardman man reports ‘escort’ he hired online stole his mother’s debit card

The card was used to make purchases at three area businesses, totaling more than $1,000

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man reported that an “escort” that he hired from a website stole his mother’s debit card, making fraudulent purchases with it.

The man called police Saturday morning to report the theft.

He reported that he ordered the escort from a website online, and she arrived at his house on Cathy Ann Drive Friday night via Uber. The man told police that another woman was with her, according to a police report.

He said he, his cousin, and the two women went to an ATM machine, where he said he gave the woman his mother’s card and pin number to withdraw $300 — the agreed-upon fee.

He said he woke up the next morning to find his mother’s debit card was gone as well as her driver’s license. Fraudulent purchases were made at All City Sports Bar in Youngstown, Walmart in Liberty and BBU in Youngstown, according to the report. Those purchases totaled more than $1,000.

The man told police that he was drunk at the time he was with the women, but he did not give them permission to take the card or make additional charges.

The suspects were described in a police report as a black woman in her early-20s, approximately 5’6″ tall and 110 pounds and a heavy-set white woman in her mid-20s with long brown hair, approximately 5’10” and 200 pounds. The second woman was wearing white leggings with tears in them and a maroon t-shirt with “Old English” lettering tattoos on her finger.