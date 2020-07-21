Boardman man promises to better himself during prison sentence for accidentally killing his friend

Emmanuel Boyd promised to better himself in prison, saying his friend would want that

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) —- By all accounts Tuesday, Emmanuel Boyd’s life was a rock out of control until the death of his best friend.

It was a death that Boyd, 20, pleaded guilty to causing in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court and for which he received a sentence of at least 14 years in prison.

Judge R. Scott Krichbaum went along with a sentencing recommendation for Boyd on charges of involuntary manslaughter with a firearm conviction and burglary in connection with the Feb. 13 shooting death of Kane Wiesensee, 18, inside Boyd’s West Boulevard home in Boardman.

Investigators said Boyd was handling a 9mm handgun that he had stolen the week before when the gun went off, killing Wiesensee.

In tears through his face covering, Boyd apologized, saying Wiesensee is his best friend and that Wiesensee has warned him that if he did not make changes in his life, he was in for a rough time.

The burglary charge is for the gun that was used in the shooting.

“He said, ‘Hey, Emmanuel, you really need to change because the way you are living is not right,” Boyd said. “It just kills me that he didn’t make it past 18, and he accidentally died, and it was me — I took him away from his most important thing, his mother.”

The victim’s mother, Erica Reyes, said it is unfair that Boyd will get out of prison someday while she will never get to see her son again.

“Kane was a very loving person, and he had a huge heart,” Reyes said. “His death has been so traumatic to us all.

Her son and Boyd had been best friends since Wiesensee was 11.

“Never in a million years would I have thought he would have caused this,” Reyes said of Boyd. “My heart has a hole in it that will never heal.”

It was defense attorney James Wise who likened Boyd’s life to that of a rock rolling downhill. Wise said his client was adopted at the age of 5 after years of abuse, and the person who adopted him is now in the county jail. He said there was no one around to give his client any guidance.

Boyd served a detention sentence as a juvenile, a sentence that prohibits him from having a gun.

Assistant Prosecutor Michael Rich said the evidence clearly shows the shooting was accidental and that several people were playing with the gun before the victim was killed, including the victim himself.

Judge Krichbaum said he would uphold the plea recommendation because of the facts of the case. He said it is tragic all around because of two young lives and a family who are scarred forever.

Judge Krichbaum said in such times he is thankful for the law because it allows for facts to be used instead of being guided by emotion.

Boyd said he does not want his friend’s life to be in vain. He promised to better himself while in prison. He said Wiesensee would have wanted that.

“If Kane was here he would say, ‘Do not let me die for no reason. Make something out of yourself in prison,’” Boyd said.

Kane Joseph Wiesensee obituary