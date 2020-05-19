Boardman man pleads not guilty to seriously injuring 2-month-old baby

Breaking News
Steven Wright, charged with child endangering in Mahoning County.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond was set at $40,000 Tuesday for a Boardman man accused of seriously injuring a two-month-old baby.

Steven Wright, 24, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on charges of child endangering and obstructing official business.

His case has been assigned to Judge Anthony Donofrio. Trial is set for July 27.

Wright was indicted last week by a grand jury following an investigation by Boardman police into the baby’s injuries. They would not be more specific other than saying their investigation found Wright had caused the injuries.

The child endangering charge is a second-degree felony, which carries a maximum sentence of eight years in prison.

U.S. Marshals arrested Wright last week at a home in East Palestine and booked him into the county jail, where he was arraigned via video hookup.

