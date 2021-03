Ron Rossi also battled cancer and pneumonia three times

(WKBN) – After a long battle with COVID-19, Ron Rossi of Boardman has passed away.

First News was there January 21 when Rossi’s loved ones welcomed him home after a lengthy stay in the hospital. It was his 66th birthday.

Rossi also battled cancer and pneumonia three times.

His family said he was always a fighter.