Boardman man leaves hospital on his birthday, celebrates Saturday with parade of family, friends

Ron is currently battling cancer and he recently suffered from COVID-19 and had pneumonia three times

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman man celebrated a special birthday Saturday after spending some time in the hospital.

Family and friends drove by Ron Rossi’s home Saturday with signs and cheers.

Ron turned 66 on January 21, the same day he was released from the hospital.

Ron is currently battling cancer. He also recently suffered from COVID-19 and had pneumonia three times.

His family says he has always been a fighter, so they wanted to have a special celebration for him.

“It gets scarier and scarier but just glad that he’s home and he came home on his birthday. So hopefully, he’s home to stay,” said Ryan Rossi, Ron’s son.

“I know I got a lot of friends and family out there, and they been praying for me, and oh my God, if it wasn’t for my friends and family and all the prayers, I wouldn’t be sitting here today,” Ron said.

Ron also says he’s extremely grateful for the hospital staff who cared for him during his stay.