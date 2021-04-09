Boardman man indicted on 80 counts of pandering obscenity

He was arrested during a sting by members of the Human Trafficking Task Force after trying to meet with whom he thought was an underaged child for sex

John Kukura, of Boardman, child porn charges

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman man already sitting in prison is now in even more trouble.

John Kukura was indicted Thursday on 80 counts of pandering obscenity.

He was arrested back in October during a sting by members of the Human Trafficking Task Force after trying to meet with whom he thought was an underaged child for sex — only to be caught by task force agents.

Prosecutors say investigators have been going through Kukura’s cell phone since that time and discovered dozens of pornographic images, which led to the new indictment.

He’s due in court later this month.

