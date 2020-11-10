Boardman man indicted, accused of receiving package of fentanyl at his home

Authorities say after the man received the package, he drove with it to Youngstown, where he was stopped by investigators

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A federal criminal complaint was unsealed this week against a Boardman man who authorities say was getting a package of fentanyl delivered to his home.

Rodney Self, 45, is charged with possession with intent to deliver to distribute controlled substances and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. He is in the Mahoning County Jail after he was arrested Tuesday. He has a detention hearing Monday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio before U.S. Magistrate Judge Carmen E. Henderson.

An affidavit in the case said postal authorities determined a suspicious package was to be delivered Oct. 21 to Self’s Boardman home. The package was searched in a postal facility after a search warrant was obtained and was found to contain fentanyl, the affidavit said.

Several law enforcement agencies decided to allow the package to be delivered and an undercover postal inspector left the package on Self’s porch. He was seen getting the package and driving away with it, and he was stopped a short time later in Youngstown, the affidavit said.

Reports said Self initially told authorities he did not know what was in the package then later admitted he was supposed to deliver the package to a man at a fast food restaurant on the South Side and he believed the package contained marijuana or cocaine, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said Self was found Nov. 3 with a needle in his arm and had to be revived with Narcan. The man he was supposed to meet with the package was arrested a few days before the delivery by Youngstown police after a foot chase where he ran into a tree. Police checked the path he ran and found a bag of crack cocaine and $1,569 in his pockets, the affidavit said.

