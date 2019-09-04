Boardman man finds racial slur written on apartment door again

He previously filed a report with police on August 19 after the same phrase was written on the door

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman man told police that he was afraid for his safety after someone wrote a racial slur on his apartment door for the second time.

He noticed the slur was written on the door Saturday morning at his apartment on Lemans Drive.

He was concerned because the same phrase was written on the door on August 19. He filed a police report during that time as well, and the apartment management company painted over the writing.

Police agreed to put extra patrols in the area, according to a police report.