Boardman man facing second domestic violence charge in one month

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Boardman already facing a domestic violence charge was arrested again Monday on the same charges.

According to a police report, officers were called about 11:50 p.m. Monday to Melbourne Suite Apartments on Market Street on reports of a woman screaming.

When officers arrived, they spoke to a woman there who said that Jesse Jackson, 80, punched her in the mouth with a closed fist over an argument about beer money.

Police noted that the woman had a swollen lip.

The woman later complained of head pain and was taken to the hospital to get checked out.

Police say Jackson told them that he and the woman were “just tusslin” and that he did not assault her.

Jackson was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on domestic violence charges.

Police discovered Jackson has a pending domestic violence case in Boardman Court.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday and is being held without bond pending a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 11.