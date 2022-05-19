POLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman man is in the Mahoning County Jail after police said he had sexual conduct with a girl under the age of 13.

According to a criminal complaint, Jacob Dominick, 18, was arrested on a warrant in Poland Township after it was discovered that he had sexual relations with a victim who is known to him.

The complaint states that a parent of the victim found out that Dominick had relations with the girl on April 30 and May 7 when he was staying at their home in Poland Township.

Reports said the parent provided a recorded phone call that substantiates that Dominick and the girl had sexual relations.

Dominick is charged with two counts of rape.