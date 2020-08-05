Boardman man facing charges for crash in Campbell

James Moore, 34, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on two third-degree felony counts of aggravated vehicular assault

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — A Boardman man was booked into the Mahoning County Jail after reports said he was in the driver’s seat of a car that ran another car off the road Tuesday afternoon.

James Moore, 34, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on two third-degree felony counts of aggravated vehicular assault.

Moore was arrested after reports said police were called about 4:10 p.m. Tuesday to Struthers-Liberty Road and Blossom Avenue for a report of a two-vehicle accident. When they arrived, they found a wrecked car and a woman sitting on the side of the road who was holding a child and bleeding from the arms.

The woman told police that she was driving north on Struthers-Liberty Road when another car behind her collided with her back bumper then sideswiped her car off the road, drove through a yard and continued to Blossom Avenue, reports said.

An ambulance was called for the woman and her child, reports said.

Police found the car in the 500 block of Blossom Avenue, and Moore was in the driver’s seat while another woman was in the passenger seat, reports said.

The rest of the report is blank. A police spokeswoman said the rest of the report was redacted because it contains sensitive information.