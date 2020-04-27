Boardman man faces gun charge in Youngstown

Jacobi Roberts, 23, of Southern Boulevard, Boardman, was arraigned in municipal court Monday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man pulled over for running a red light Saturday first told police he had a gun in the car and then denied any knowledge of having a gun at all.

Jacobi Roberts, 23, of Southern Boulevard, Boardman, was arraigned in municipal court Monday before Judge Renee DiSalvo on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

His bond was set at $5,000.

Reports said police saw Roberts run a red light about 4:30 p.m. Saturday at West Judson Avenue and Market Street.

Officers said when they pulled Roberts over, he told them he had marijuana in the car and that ” my girlfriend left her gun under the seat,” according to the report.

Officers searched the car and found a 9mm handgun under the driver’s seat, reports said.

Officers said Roberts agreed to answer questions but then denied the gun was in the car, despite his previous statement.

Roberts is not allowed to have a gun because of a burglary conviction in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.