Boardman man faces charges after SUV crashes into building during police chase

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a Boardman man who refused to stop for a police officer early Saturday morning jumped out of the stolen SUV he was driving while it was in the middle of a turn.

Reports said the SUV driven by 34-year-old Jorge Cruz hit a vacant building about 1 a.m. Saturday at the corner of South Avenue and Pasadena Avenue.

An officer tried to pull Cruz over after the SUV he was in was seen speeding on Erie Street and went through a stop sign, reports said.

After Cruz bailed out of the SUV, reports said he ran away but was caught in a parking lot in the 2200 block of South Avenue.

Damage to the building was minor, reports said.

Cruz was examined at St. Elizabeth Health Center, where he managed to slip out of his handcuffs in the parking lot and ran away. He was caught a short time later in the parking lot, reports said.

Cruz was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property and obstructing official business.