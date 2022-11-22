YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — For the second time in a week, a Boardman man has declined a plea deal in a robbery and abduction case.

Matthew Reisen, 41, told Judge Maureen Sweeney he understood he faces a potential sentence of 104 months in prison if he is convicted of all the charges he is facing, including third-degree felony counts of robbery and abduction.

“There was no robbery and there was no abduction,” Reisen said.

Besides the two third degree felonies, Reisen also faces two fifth degree felonies of trespassing in a habitation and obstructing official business as well as several misdemeanor counts of assault, criminal damaging and obstructing official business.

Reisen was arrested last October by Boardman police in the 7500 block of Parkside Drive after two women claimed he tried to rob them. He is currently free on bond. Assistant Prosecutor Nick Brevetta said in exchange for a plea to the robbery and abduction, he would recommend a time of incarceration to be determined by the judge and would not oppose judicial release.

Defense attorney Mark Lavelle said his client rejected the same offer last week and won’t budge.

The case is set for trial next week. Judge Sweeney said the offer Brevetta made is now off the table and if Reisen wants to plead guilty before his trial, he will have to plead guilty to his indictment.