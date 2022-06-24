YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Boardman man Thursday was indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury on a series of sex crimes stretching over nine years.

Ronald Tomlin, 39, of Southern Boulevard, was indicted via direct presentment on 11 counts of rape, a first degree felony; a single count of attempted rape, a second degree felony; and six counts of gross sexual imposition, a third degree felony.

Tomlin has yet to be taken into custody.

Assistant Prosecutor Caitlyn Andrews said that Tomlin is accused of raping three minors from 2012 to 2021 in Youngstown.

It is not known yet when Tomlin will be arraigned.