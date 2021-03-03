Boardman man charged with felony domestic violence due to past convictions

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond was set at $15,000 for a Boardman man arrested over the weekend on a third-degree felony charge of domestic violence.

Justin Bennett, 37, is expected to have a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Mahoning County Area Court in Boardman before Judge Joseph Houser. He is presently in the Mahoning County Jail.

Bennett was arrested about 6:55 a.m. Saturday after police were called to the home he shared with the mother of his child. Reports said the two were arguing over money as the victim was getting ready for work and that Bennett pushed the woman on the ground, causing her to hit the floor.

Bennett admitted to police that he pushed the woman, reports said.

The charge is a third-degree felony because reports said Bennett has two prior domestic violence convictions.

Common pleas court records show Bennett was sentenced in January of 2019 after pleading guilty to a count of third-degree felony domestic violence to 18 months in prison but would be released after 90 days if he attended a counseling program. After his release, he was given two years probation.

Bennett was rearrested and stipulated in October of 2019 that he violated his probation. He was given a third year of probation as a sentence for the violation, court records show.