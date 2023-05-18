BOARDMAN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A man is facing a drug trafficking charge after a search warrant conducted by the Boardman Police Department revealed drugs in an apartment, according to a police report.

Jose Valentin, 27, is facing charges of trafficking in drugs, having weapons while under disability and receiving stolen property.

On Wednesday, Boardman police were granted a search warrant for an apartment in the 100 block of Shields Road. When they arrived on the scene, reports state officers announced, “Police, search warrant,” before forcing open the door.

While still in the hallway of the building, police reported viewing Valentin in the doorway of the master bedroom before he slammed it shut but eventually exited after prompting and was handcuffed.

According to the report, a search of the apartment revealed the following items:

12 plastic bags containing blue pills with the imprint M30, totaling approximately 3,700 pills

A .40 Glock 23 with a loaded extended magazine, determined by its serial number to be stolen during a New Castle burglary

$675 in cash

Two loaded magazines with a box of .40 caliber ammunition

Valentin is currently being held in jail and is scheduled to be arraigned at 4 p.m. Thursday.