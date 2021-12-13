BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman man who is on parole from a domestic violence conviction was arrested for domestic violence again on Saturday.

Terry Marks, 58, was arrested after police were called about 3:30 p.m. to a home in the 100 block of Erskine Avenue.

According to a police report, a woman there said that Marks threw a shoe at her, hitting her in the eye, and hit her in the shoulder. She also said that Marks hid her walker in the upstairs of the house.

The woman said Marks became angry because she would not let him watch pornography on her cellphone, according to the police report.

According to court records, Marks was on parole from a 2019 domestic violence conviction.