COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman man was picked up in another undercover sex sting in Columbiana County.

Michael Tullis, 45, faces charges of engaging in prostitution and possessing criminal tools.

His arrest was part of a continuing undercover investigation by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force.

According to investigators, Tullis responded to an advertisement for prostitution and met an undercover officer at a location, where he was arrested.

Tullis pleaded not guilty to the charges Thursday, and he’s set to appear in court again on July 12.