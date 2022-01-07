LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman man is being charged with attempted assault, menacing and disorderly conduct after police say he tried to punch a man at a Liberty hotel.

Kenneth Perkins, 29, was allegedly intoxicated when he arrived at a driver intervention class being held at the Baymont by Wyndham, according to a police report. The OVI school’s coordinator advised Perkins to call for a ride and leave the class, the report stated.

The coordinator told police that Perkins became irate and tried to hit him. Perkins left the hotel when staff stated they were calling the police.

Police said Perkins is currently on probation for a prior OVI charge and parole through Mahoning County APA.

Perkins appeared in court Friday, where bond was set at $7,500. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was ordered not to return to the hotel, according to court records.