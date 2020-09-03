Boardman man arrested after police chase through Youngstown

Police said they stopped the driver for following another car too closely and he tried to run, then drove off instead

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman man is in the Mahoning County Jail after reports say he led police on a chase Wednesday from Wilson Avenue to the south side of Youngstown.

Reports said 19-year-old Gabriel Franklin was driving an SUV that an officer tried to pull over just after 8 p.m. on Wilson for following another car too closely.

Police said Franklin stopped at the intersection of 48th Street and Wilson and tried to run, but was told to stay inside.

He then drove away, almost crashing into a cruiser on 6th Street, reports say.

Officers chased Franklin to the east side of Youngstown, where they said he passed several cars on Oak Street Extension in the opposite lane before making his way to the Madison Avenue Expressway. That’s where police said they spotted him throwing something out of the window.

Youngstown police joined the chase on Interstate 680 south, and continued until the SUV stopped at W. Chalmers Avenue and Hillman Street.

Franklin ran away but officers found him by a fallen tree, reports say.

They searched the area where the object was thrown, but couldn’t find anything.

Franklin was booked into the jail on charges of resisting arrest and obstructing official business, but those charges could change.

