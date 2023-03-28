YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Boardman man was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Monday on a charge of assault on a police officer after reports said he headbutted a police officer.

Logan Brown, 20, also faces misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and obstructing official business. The assault charge is a fourth-degree felony. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

Reports said police were called about 3:05 p.m. to the main bus station for the Western Reserve Transit Authority at 340 W. Federal St. by an officer who needed help.

Reports said Brown was spotted by a bus driver getting off a bus, but he is not allowed on busses or bus station property.

When the officer went to talk to Brown, he had just lit a marijuana pipe, reports said. When the officer reached for Brown to get him off the property, they struggled before the officer was headbutted.

Brown was also bleeding from the face. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center by an ambulance before he was taken to jail.