Boardman man accused of shooting at police goes before judge

Wilson faced a judge Thursday, while still in a wheelchair after his confrontation with officers

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman man faced a judge Thursday, while still in a wheelchair from injuries suffered in a confrontation with police.

Stephen Wilson, 52, was in Mahoning County Court in Boardman facing ten counts of felonious assault in connection to a Sept. 7 confrontation with police where shots were fired.

Boardman police say Wilson shot at officers and troopers on Market Street in Boardman.

According to a police report, officers asked Wilson to use the sidewalk after spotting him walking in the middle of Market Street at Gertrude Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Police said Wilson walked away and later fired a shot, which hit a police cruiser.

The report states that officers ordered Wilson to drop the gun and get on the ground, but Wilson fired a second shot at officers.

Law enforcement shot back and Wilson was hurt. He was treated at the hospital and booked into the Mahoning County Jail Tuesday.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 24.