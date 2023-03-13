BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man is expected to be arraigned later Monday in Mahoning County Court for allegedly beating a woman so severely that reports said her face is “unrecognizable.”

Robb Arent, 45, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail early Sunday on charges of felonious assault, domestic violence, kidnapping and disrupting public service.

Reports said Arent was arrested about 3:50 a.m. for a report that a man was beating a woman at a home in the 700 block of Indianola Road.

When officers arrived, they found the victim outside. Reports said her face was covered with so many bruises and so much blood that she was “unrecognizable,” and she also had bruises on her neck like she had been strangled.

The woman told police that she did not even know what triggered an argument between her and Arent, but he began beating her in the face and head. She tried to leave, but he stopped her and beat her some more, reports said.

Reports said Arent broke the victim’s cellphone after she tried to call 911 as he threw her on the floor and tried to strangle her.

The woman allowed police to search the home. Officers found blood in the living room and a torn shirt, reports said. Police also took three guns that belonged to Arent, reports said.

Arent was arrested without incident. Reports said he told police that he and the victim were celebrating their anniversary when they began arguing over another woman.

Arent told police that the woman attacked him and “things got out of hand,” reports said.

The victim was taken to St Elizabeth Health Center Boardman to be treated for her injuries.