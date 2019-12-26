Boardman man accused of making sexual comments, touching teen girl

The 13-year-old said the man was intoxicated at the time

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman man is facing 20 counts of gross sexual imposition after accusations that he touched a 13-year-old girl inappropriately.

Police first received a report of the accusations on December 3.

The girl told police that on November 18, 44-year-old Rob Baldwin came over to her and rubbed her thigh, saying, “I want to do bad things to you.”

She said Baldwin, who was intoxicated at the time, also touched her chest.

She said he asked if she was going to tell anyone before she left the house where the alleged assault took place.

Police said Child Protective Services was also looking into the allegations and had the girl write down a list of inappropriate statements and gestures she said Baldwin had made over the past year.

Charges were filed against Baldwin last week, according to court records. He’s scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon.