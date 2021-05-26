Boardman man accused of making lewd calls to phone used by 9-year-old girl

The suspect is accused of making multiple calls to a phone used by the 9-year-old girl

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman man is in the Trumbull County Jail, accused of making lewd calls to a 9-year-old girl in Liberty.

U.S. Marshals arrested the suspect, 46-year-old Hank Orr, at an apartment in Boardman Tuesday on charges of dissemination of matter harmful to juveniles and telecommunications harassment.

Orr is accused of making multiple calls to a phone used by the 9-year-old girl. According to the criminal complaint, the victim’s mother told Orr not to call back as the phone was primarily used by her daughter.

According to the complaint, he greeted the person who answered a video call by saying, “Hi sweetheart,” and during another video call, he was observed moaning while inappropriately touching himself and asked for the name of the victim’s juvenile daughter.

A police report states that the victim was able to get a screenshot of Orr during one of the calls.