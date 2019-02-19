Boardman man accused of inappropriately touching girl now arrested on drug charge
Thomas Reto was arrested Tuesday afternoon by U.S. Marshals
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - A Boardman man already facing sexual assault charges is back in the county jail after getting picked up recently on a drug possession charge.
Thomas Reto was arrested Tuesday afternoon by U.S. Marshals when his bond was revoked.
He was indicted last August, accused then of inappropriately touching a young girl.
He was arrested again last month on the drug charges.
Reto is due in court in March.
