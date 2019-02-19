Boardman man accused of inappropriately touching girl now arrested on drug charge

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - A Boardman man already facing sexual assault charges is back in the county jail after getting picked up recently on a drug possession charge.

Thomas Reto was arrested Tuesday afternoon by U.S. Marshals when his bond was revoked.

He was indicted last August, accused then of inappropriately touching a young girl.

He was arrested again last month on the drug charges.

Reto is due in court in March.