BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman man is facing multiple charges after police say he threatened a woman with a gun and tried to escape from custody.

According to a police report, officers were called about 9:15 p.m. Sunday to a home in the 100 block of Homestead Drive on reports that a man had threatened a woman with a gun.

The victim told police that she had filed a protection order against 39-year-old Antonio Rodriguez and that he received the order on April 12.

The victim said that Rodriguez came to the back door, pulled out a gun and threatened to kill her, according to the police report.

Rodriguez was arrested Wednesday when the victim approached officers on patrol in the area of Southern Boulevard and Homestead Drive to tell them that Rodriguez returned to her home to get his car. According to the police report, Rogriguez approached the victim in front of officers and he was arrested.

While officers were trying to change out handcuffs on Rodriguez, which he said were bothering him, he tried to run away but officers were able to catch him, the report stated.

Rodriguez was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of escape, domestic violence and violation of a protection order. He is scheduled for a court appearance on Thursday afternoon.