Boardman Local Schools board member recognized for decade of service to schools

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman Local Schools board member was recently recognized for a decade of service to the schools.

John Landers, who graduated from Boardman in 2000, is the longest-serving board member. He established the John P. Landers Scholarship two years ago, offering $500 to two graduating seniors.

“We are fortunate in Boardman to have board members like John, who are there to celebrate and support our kids, all while guiding the district in the right direction,” said Superintendent Tim Saxton.

The Ohio School Board Association representative Tony Kelly presented Landers with the certificate.