Boardman ice cream and bakery shop celebrates grand opening

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – In January, First News reported on a popular ice cream and bakery shop that moved locations in Boardman. They celebrated their second day of their grand opening Saturday, and people were in and out all day.

N2 by DaVill once sat on Market Street where the old Crumbles Bakery operated.

Owners Shaun and Wayte DaVill bought the bakery to be able to keep the special needs employees there working.

About a month ago, they moved to South Avenue in the plaza with C’s Waffles to help foot traffic and business.

For them and for head baker Rachel Chivari, keeping these people employed is their number one priority.

“I felt like I’ve been doing this for so long and it’s a lot of fun, but I just feel like they add a whole other aspect to it. So, it feels a lot more rewarding when I sell something and they are so excited. Like, I love it,” said Chivari.

The grand opening event will continue through Sunday and the bakery has all kinds of specials going on to celebrate.