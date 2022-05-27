BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- A local observance remembering police who gave their lives serving the community was held Friday morning.

But before that got underway, a number of officers gathered outside our studios.

They then drove, or rode in a processional to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel church downtown.

It’s all in memory of the officers who dedicated their lives to law enforcement.

For more than thirty years, police from around the valley have taken time during this week before Memorial Day to pay honor to those local officers who’ve paid the ultimate sacrifice. Dozens gathered this morning at the Basillica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Youngstown for the annual Fallen Officers Memorial service.

They paid respects to nearly thirty law enforcement officers who have died while on active duty since the late 1800s.



