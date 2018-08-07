Boardman hopes to simplify zoning code for residents, developers

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) - There's some outdated language in Boardman's zoning code and township officials are looking to update it. The first meeting to let people know what's planned took place Monday night.

The Boardman zoning code that created development along Route 224 hasn't been overhauled since 1948.

"How much landscaping should we do? What should we be doing with signs?" questioned Wendy Moeller, of Compass Point Planning in Cincinnati.

She's been hired as a consultant to help revamp the zoning code. One area she's looking to update is how the township zones parking, landscaping and signs around businesses.

Moeller has worked with other communities like Boardman.

"Where maybe they have one paragraph of requirements, their communities have a few pages," she said. "That really gets into, how do we measure things and how do we look at things?"

"One of the big things is looking at, where does the township want to be in 20, 30, 40 years?" Krista Beniston asked.

Beniston, Boardman's zoning administrator, cited two areas that need to be changed. She wants to differentiate between small commercial businesses and big ones.

She and Moeller want to make it easier for older homes in north Boardman to renovate or add on.

"We want to try and make it as easy for those residents to be able to build a garage and do things on their smaller lots," Moeller said.

Some of the language in Boardman's zoning code also needs cleaned up.

"From a resident who wants to put in a pool to a large-scale developer who wants to come in and be able to clearly understand those regulations, right now they're not as easy sometimes," Beniston said. "They're a little tricky to find where they are and interpret and understand."

Three things the zone change won't do is deal with the property maintenance code -- something like tall grass, subdivision requirements already in place or any changes already made for previously approved developments.

There will be periodic updates on the township's website. The plan is to have all the changes in place by next spring.