Boardman homes to be demolished in coming days for flooding project

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A number of houses in a Boardman neighborhood should be demolished within the coming days.

The work is expected to help some of the flooding issues residents in the Wildwood and North and South Cadillac areas have experienced over the past few years.

The township bought seven properties to demolish as part of the project.

“Our goal for the remaining homes in the neighborhood is to move the channel where it is adjacent to right now and create storage so it will… if it doesn’t alleviate it, it will at least reduce the flooding in the adjacent homes,” said Boardman Township road superintendent Marilyn Kenner.

The conceptual site plan map is available below.

The houses are all between Market Street and Glenwood Avenue. The project was funded through a hazard mitigation grant from FEMA and the Ohio Emergency Management Agency.

All of the work is slated to wrap up next spring.