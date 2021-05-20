Boardman High School students prepare for outdoor show

Students and staff at Boardman High School prepare for the Mayhem Concert. Credit: Boardman Local Schools

A limited number of tickets are available

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman High School students spent this week setting the stage for the school’s first outdoor concert at the Spartan Stadium.

The two-hour rock concert features vocals by Boardman students and the Boardman Orchestra.

Tickets are on sale for the Mayhem Concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 22, and are $10 for general admission. Blanket-only lawn and stand seats are available, and there is no cap on ticket purchases.

About 300 tickets are for sale and can be purchased at Boardman High School’s front entrance during school hours. The school will honor tickets purchased for last year’s canceled show.

All groups must not exceed 10 people, and social distancing is required. The rain date for the Mayhem Concert is Sunday, May 23.

The annual concert usually takes place in the Boardman Performing Arts center and was moved outdoors to follow COVID-19 restrictions.