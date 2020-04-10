Boardman Schools, officials say measures are necessary to stop people from disregarding governor’s orders

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Parks and most outdoor recreation areas are open during the pandemic restrictions, but some people who had been using Boardman High Schools’ Spartan Stadium were not practicing social distancing.

“Unfortunately, there have been several days where–whether it’s been students, ex-students, community members–congregating and games being played and obviously against governor’s orders,” said Boardman athletic director Marc Marinucci.

Marinucci closed the Spartan Stadium on Friday. He said it was a tough call and one that he was putting off, but numerous complaints left him no choice.

He hopes people will still walk to and around campus, but stay six feet apart.

“My request to people is take every opportunity, especially over these next couple weeks, to not go out and really, before you get in that car to drive and go somewhere, think about it,” Marinucci said.

Boardman police chief Todd Werth said it isn’t easy asking people to stay home and change their daily lives. He hopes people will follow their efforts to encourage strict social distancing.

“What I would like to see is instead of taking that drive with the family to the park to walk to get fresh fair or to another place, walk your neighborhood,” Werth said.

The chief also emphasized staying home and only going out when necessary.

“You know, really, the true heroes in this also are the people working in these businesses at the checkout counters and keeping these grocery stores and everything open. So when you’re there, go in there for a limited amount of time, find what you need, get what you need for that whole week,” Werth said.