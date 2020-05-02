Boardman High School holding in-person graduation ceremony

Students will be presented with their diplomas in person but there will be only one family at a time

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman High School has decided to hold commencement in person, one family at a time.

Seniors will be presented with their diplomas at Spartan Stadium on Sunday, June 7.

The school said there will be very strict guidelines to follow the state health department’s regulations.

Some of those regulations are that each graduate is only allowed to bring four guests and only one group will come in at a time.

Specific instructions will be laid out when students pick up their caps and gowns next week.

It’ll be a drive-thru pick-up at doors 8 and 9 of the high school. Students with last names starting with A through K will pick up on Wednesday and those with last names starting with L through Z will pick up on Thursday. Pick-up time is from noon to 3 p.m.