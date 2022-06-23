BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local singer is in the south of France on the French Riviera, Performing at the Cannes Lions Festival.

The festival is a global event for those in creative and marketing communications.

Kate Del graduated from Boardman in 2011. She was invited to sing at an event called Fearless Voices, where people share inspiring stories. It’s put on by a nonprofit “She Runs It.”

Del was asked to write a song for the event and perform it.

“It was an honor to write, and taking into account these stories of these people and these women that are getting to be shared. Taking that and being ale to make something creative out of it for other people to hopefully enjoy and relate to themselves,” Del said.

Del also made the trip with her husband and five-month-old daughter, Sophie. They come home on Sunday.