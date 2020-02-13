Boardman girl battling cancer surprised with trip to Disney World

Nora was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and is now doing an experimental treatment to help prevent relapse

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Make-A-Wish Foundation is making dreams come true for a six-year-old girl from Boardman.

Nora and her older sister were surprised by their family and St. Charles classmates on Thursday. The girls were escorted through the halls by Disney princesses before learning that they were heading to Walt Disney World in Orlando.

Nora was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and is now doing an experimental treatment to help prevent relapse.

Her wish was to go to Disney with her family and meet her favorite princess, Ariel.

“I just want to see my kids happy. I just want to see them be together. They missed a whole year of being siblings and I just want to see them be happy,” said Amy Sabella, Nora’s mother.

Nora and Nina were also surprised with dozens of presents. The family will be escorted to the airport by limo.