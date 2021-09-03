Boardman flower shop celebrates 45 years of business

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman business is celebrating just how much it’s “blossoming.”

Blooming Crazy just turned 45 years old and they celebrated today with a ribbon cutting.

The store actually started in a different location on Southern Boulevard back in 1976. More recently, they’re on Market Street by St Elizabeth’s.

In the past four decades, this local flower shop has even grown itself. They’ve expanded from 6 to 18 workers.

Blooming Crazy has also planted roots in the community.

“We do lots of happy things and sad things: birthdays, get wells, weddings, funerals, showers, all kinds of anniversaries. We send love, we send happiness, I guess that’s what we do,” said Ann Marie Velchek, manager of Blooming Crazy.

The Regional Chamber pushed to have this celebration.

Blooming Crazy is located at 8277 Market St. They’re open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On the weekend, they’re open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closed Sunday.