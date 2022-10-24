BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman Trustees learned Monday that leaders with Anchor Cleveland, owners of the Boardman Plaza, are interested in a plan to demolish a section of the plaza to help control flooding.

Images of the May 28 flooding are proof of the need for mitigation. Now, Boardman trustees believe they have a solution to the problem that has plagued the plaza and houses to the north. It includes demolishing part of the plaza. All they need is the money.

“This would be monumental. We’re talking about underground retention, above-ground retention, property acquisition of some of the plaza property and some homes behind the plaza,” said Boardman Administrator Jason Loree.

The section of Boardman Plaza being considered for demolition includes the Save-a-Lot store, Rondinelli’s and the area up to Santa Fe Trail, about five storefronts total. It would be replaced by a detention pond with underground detention built underneath the parking lot.

“Talking with the plaza owner, understanding the situation, it would be best if we could get some funding to try and fix this,” Loree said.

The money would come from a FEMA program called Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC). Boardman will apply for $10 million for the plaza project and another $17 million to run new stormwater pipe from the plaza and up Glenwood Avenue. And the project will not just help the plaza.

“This would impact everyone along the Boardman Ditch as most people like to call the Boardman Lake area: Ewing, Cadillac, Ridgewood. This is a big project,” Loree said.

Trustees also learned the township has also received a $560,000 FEMA grant to demolish three more houses on Aylesboro, Ewing and West Boulevard, which sit in flood plains. One trustee asked if there’s money available to remove houses east of Market Street in the Erskin Avenue area, which is not in a Flood “A” flood zone.

“If they’re not, they have to carry FEMA flood insurance and most people don’t carry that. Then, they have at least three incidents of $5,000 or more of damage that was paid from FEMA,” said Marilyn Kenner, road superintendent.