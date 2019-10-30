Boardman firefighters train for possible active shooter situations

The fire department is also looking to equip every truck with bulletproof vests for high risk calls

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman fire department wrapped up a training course on Wednesday, focusing on updates to tactical EMS and how to respond to active shooter situations.

The training reviewed how to treat patients and transport victims from hot zones. Firefighters also went over the gear carried by EMS teams.

Boardman fire chief Mark Pitzer said the training prepares first-responders for any situation.

“So that is changing, we’re getting inside so we could save lives,” Pitzer said.

The fire department is also looking to equip every truck with bulletproof vests for high risk calls.