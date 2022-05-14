BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman Fire Department took part in a live-fire training Saturday.

“Seconds count. If we can get this down in the training scenario, you know, we know when we go out in the practical sense that we can apply this in the real-life scenarios. We’re gonna be better equipped, well, better prepared,” said Boardman Fire Chief Mark Pitzer.

New and experienced firefighters were at a house on McClurg Road. Fires were set inside the home, and the firefighters were able to go in and respond as if it were a real-life scenario.

“We have a little baby mannequin in there, so we’re doing rescue scenarios as well. So, this is better preparing our firefighters in the event that we get that call,” Pitzer said.

The chief says this is great opportunity as these type of trainings don’t happen often.

“This is something that’s unique. It’s very challenging for a fire department to do live fire training scenarios like this, just with the regulations and the standards we have to meet… So this is something that is special, and it’s unique,” Pitzer said.

Firefighters from Boardman, Canfield and Youngstown took part. Pitzer said this is a great way for them to get more experience working together.

“We have instructors from each of the communities, and they all are participating in the training as well,” Pitzer said.