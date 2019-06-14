Boardman firefighters rescue cat from drain near Chick-fil-A

A cat was rescued from a storm drain in Boardman Friday, all thanks to the Boardman Fire Department and a Chik-fil-A employee.

After being treated to some Chick-fil-A chicken, the cat was taken to Animal Charity

An employee at the Tiffany Square restaurant heard the cat meowing in the storm drain.

The employee said the night before, the cat had been hiding in the shrubs after jumping into a truck at Walmart and jumping out at Chick-fil-A.

Around noon, Boardman firefighters came to the restaurant and rescued the cat.

It was taken to Animal Charity after being treated to a meal.

The employee said the cat loves Chick-fil-A chicken and it was “their pleasure” to serve the cat!