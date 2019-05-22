Boardman fire inspector requests temporary restraining order for Wagon Wheel Motel

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman’s fire safety inspector has petitioned the court to grant a temporary restraining order to stop operations of the Wagon Wheel Motel.

He wants the owners of the motel to repair or demolish the building on Market Street.

In a complaint filed Tuesday, Fire Safety Inspector William Ferrando reported he found structural issues during an inspection on March 28.

By May 3, the fire department determined the issues had not been addressed and the building continues to deteriorate.

On May 13, Boardman trustees voted to begin the process of closing and eventually demolishing Wagon Wheel Motel.

The motel’s owners have 30 days to appeal that decision, however.

In his complaint, Ferrando wrote a further inspection on May 16 found numerous safety issues, including water damage to electrical boxes, exposed wires and water damage to the ceiling. He said the issues are enough of a concern that they could cause serious injury or death.

A hearing on the request for a temporary restraining order is scheduled to take place on Thursday morning.