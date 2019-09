The last time the department bought a new truck was over four years ago

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman Fire Department is about to get a new engine.

Chief Mark Pitzer and other members of the department were at the plant in Columbus Wednesday for a final inspection.

The new engine will replace a truck that’s 22 years old.

It will have LED lighting, air ride suspension and a backup camera.

The last time the department bought a new truck was over four years ago.