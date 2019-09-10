Boardman Fire Department promotes 2 firefighters to assistant chief, captain

Chief Mark Pitzer said the department is continuing to look ahead

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman Fire Department has a new assistant chief and captain.

Two members of the department were promoted after interviews Monday night.

Captain Rob John was hired as assistant chief. He’s taking over for Joe Romeo, who retired.

Fire Prevention Lt. William Ferrando was promoted to the position of captain.

Chief Mark Pitzer said the department is continuing to look ahead.

“We’re always looking to improve our fire department with the selections that were made tonight. Tonight, we’ll be able to move our fire department into the future.”

In total, five people applied for the two positions — three captains interviewed for assistant fire chief and two firefighters wanted captain.