Because of the positive recognition, the township's insurance rates may lower

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A positive recognition of the Boardman Fire Department could help lower the township’s insurance rates.

The Insurance Service Office (ISO) gave the fire department a grade of three.

On the ISO scale, one is the best and 10 is the worst.

The ISO grades every fire station across the country on multiple criteria.

It depends on each insurance company if rates will go down.

This grade puts the Boardman Fire Department within the top 12% in the country.