Boardman Fire Department dedicates new memorial to fallen first responders

The new memorial is located outside of the Boardman Fire Station on Market Street

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman Fire Department dedicated a new memorial in honor of fallen first responders.

The Boardman Safety Services Memorial is a tribute to the men and women of the Boardman Police and Fire departments who have served the community.

This memorial is also designed to honor first responders across the country who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The date of Wednesday’s dedication was no coincidence.

Boardman Fire Chief Mark Pitzer had a close friend respond to the Pentagon 18 years ago. He remembers what his friend said about that day.

“I remember every sight, sound and smell on the roof of the burning Pentagon that day… I remember the fear of hearing the roar of Jet 16 engines above, wondering if it was from another incoming hijacked plane, but the worst was the sobering thought of the Americans that lost their lives that day, literally just feet from where we were,” he said.

The new memorial is open to the public. It’s located outside of the Boardman Fire Station on Market Street.