Boardman Fire Department celebrates assistant chief’s long career

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – An assistant Boardman fire chief is enjoying retirement, after working his last shift.

Don Kloes spent 30 years with the Boardman Fire Department. Wednesday, they were celebrating his career.

Kloes started with the department in 1991 and worked his way up to assistant chief. Sunday was his last day, and he turned in his gear.

His favorite part of being a firefighter was the teamwork with the other members of the department.

“It definitely made me a better assistant chief. My job as assistant chief was to direct the guys, and they made it so easy because they knew what to do and when to do it. I just can’t say enough about them,” Kloes said.

Kloes also served seven years as a volunteer firefighter in Poland.